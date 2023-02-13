Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Short Interest Update

Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 336,300 shares, a decline of 38.3% from the January 15th total of 544,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Fibra Terrafina from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Get Fibra Terrafina alerts:

Fibra Terrafina Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBAOF remained flat at $1.58 during trading on Friday. Fibra Terrafina has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.40.

Fibra Terrafina Company Profile

Terrafina is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of industrial real estate properties. Its portfolio includes distribution centers, warehouses, and light manufacturing properties located at Bajio and Northern Mexico. The company was founded on January 29, 2013 and is headquartered in Ciudad de México, Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fibra Terrafina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fibra Terrafina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.