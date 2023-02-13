Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.17-1.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.375-3.425 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.56 billion. Fidelity National Information Services also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.70-6.00 EPS.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of FIS opened at $75.43 on Monday. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12 month low of $56.53 and a 12 month high of $115.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a PE ratio of 49.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $98.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

About Fidelity National Information Services

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 641 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

