Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.17-1.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.375-3.425 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.56 billion. Fidelity National Information Services also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.70-6.00 EPS.
Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance
Shares of FIS opened at $75.43 on Monday. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12 month low of $56.53 and a 12 month high of $115.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a PE ratio of 49.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.82.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $98.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.96.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services
About Fidelity National Information Services
Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fidelity National Information Services (FIS)
- Did the Market Overreact to Google’s Bard AI Presentation?
- Uber May Achieve Profitability, Despite the Clickbait Headlines
- Live Cattle Prices Calling the Shots at Tyson Foods
- Can PayPal Get Out of Its Way?
- AbbVie Has a Mixed Outlook After Mixed Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.