Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Shares Gap Down to $75.43

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $75.43, but opened at $65.40. Fidelity National Information Services shares last traded at $64.07, with a volume of 4,152,101 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently weighed in on FIS. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $110.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays cut Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.96.
Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.22.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services
About Fidelity National Information Services
Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.
