Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Shares Gap Down to $75.43

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $75.43, but opened at $65.40. Fidelity National Information Services shares last traded at $64.07, with a volume of 4,152,101 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on FIS. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $110.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays cut Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.96.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

About Fidelity National Information Services

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 199.2% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.