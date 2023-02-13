Firestone Capital Management Buys 3,283 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Firestone Capital Management lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 4.7% of Firestone Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Firestone Capital Management owned 0.13% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $11,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 33,201 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 30.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,070,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,184. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $47.50 and a 52-week high of $59.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.93 and its 200 day moving average is $53.74.

