Firestone Capital Management Has $2.62 Million Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Firestone Capital Management lessened its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,489 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 1.1% of Firestone Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 35,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.47. 257,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,073. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.15. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $54.67.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

