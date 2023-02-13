Firestone Capital Management Reduces Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Firestone Capital Management cut its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,786 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 23.3% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 9.1% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 115.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 285,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,975,000 after purchasing an additional 153,267 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 16.3% during the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 9,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in International Business Machines by 4.1% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 10,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. 55.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In related news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

International Business Machines Price Performance

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IBM. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.73.

Shares of IBM traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $137.03. 1,515,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,983,529. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.54 and a 200-day moving average of $135.71. The stock has a market cap of $123.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 375.00%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

Featured Articles

