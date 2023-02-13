Firestone Capital Management Sells 1,928 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Firestone Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the quarter. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,226.9% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.36 on Monday, hitting $66.21. 6,989,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.35 and a 200 day moving average of $60.34.

