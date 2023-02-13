First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Given New C$29.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

FQVLF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Rowe decreased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.62.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of FQVLF stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.44. 20,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,982. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of $14.48 and a 52 week high of $37.76. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.93.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

