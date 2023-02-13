First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA) Short Interest Update

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the January 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 27.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 10,785 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $662,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 7.7% in the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 63,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 23,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 8,759 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of FCA stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $22.36. The company had a trading volume of 9,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,123. First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $18.13 and a twelve month high of $28.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.55.

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.599 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.72%.

