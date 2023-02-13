First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Short Interest Down 49.6% in January

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,600 shares, a drop of 49.6% from the January 15th total of 118,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 2.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

FEMS stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.63. 60,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,877. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $31.29 and a one year high of $42.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.33.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.092 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

