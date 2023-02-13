First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of First United stock opened at $19.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $129.27 million, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.77. First United has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from First United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. First United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.15%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First United during the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First United during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First United during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of First United during the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of First United by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.59% of the company’s stock.

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

