FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.56-0.66 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.59. FirstEnergy also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.44-2.64 EPS.
FirstEnergy Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE:FE traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.39. 2,913,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,200,071. The firm has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.42. FirstEnergy has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.
FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.23%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstEnergy
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 30.3% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.
FirstEnergy Company Profile
FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.
Read More
