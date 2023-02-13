FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.56-0.66 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.59. FirstEnergy also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.44-2.64 EPS.

FirstEnergy Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FE traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.39. 2,913,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,200,071. The firm has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.42. FirstEnergy has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstEnergy

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FE shares. Bank of America lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.38.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 30.3% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.