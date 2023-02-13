Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.
SVVC stock opened at $1.06 on Thursday. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $3.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.25.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The investment management company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($8.30) million during the quarter.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a publicly traded investment fund that provides private technology and cleantech companies with development funding and working capital, primarily in the form of equity investments. Cleantech companies include those engaged in the sale of goods and services designed to harness renewable energy and materials, eliminate emissions and waste, and reduce the use of natural resources.
