FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FLIDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S from 275.00 to 295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Handelsbanken upgraded FLSmidth & Co. A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S Stock Performance

Shares of FLIDY opened at $4.30 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.63 and its 200 day moving average is $3.02. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32.

About FLSmidth & Co. A/S

FLSmidth & Co A/S engages in the provision of engineering, equipment, and service solutions to the mining and cement industries. It operates through the Mining and Cement segments. The Mining segment provides single engineered or standardized equipment, such as crushers, ball mills, pumps, gravity concentrators, thickeners, flotation cells and automated laboratories to bundled equipment, full production plants, and maintenance solutions.

