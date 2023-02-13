Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. cut its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,026 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18,974 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Fortinet by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 632.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 332.9% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $33,936,881.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,298.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $33,936,881.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,298.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of FTNT stock traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $59.87. 936,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,097,243. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.77 billion, a PE ratio of 55.82, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.14. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $71.52.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 309.63%. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.57.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

