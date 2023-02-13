Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Forward Industries Stock Down 1.5 %

FORD opened at $1.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 million, a P/E ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 0.60. Forward Industries has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $1.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.34.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The textile maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 19.48% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $9.82 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forward Industries

Forward Industries Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Forward Industries stock. GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Forward Industries, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FORD Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 91,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. GMT Capital Corp owned 0.91% of Forward Industries at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.12% of the company’s stock.

Forward Industries, Inc engages in the provision of integrated design, development, and manufacturing solutions for top tier medical and technology customers worldwide. It operates through the following segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits and a variety of other portable electronic and non-electronic devices.

Featured Articles

