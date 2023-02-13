Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Downgraded by Cowen to “Market Perform”

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FREQ. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Frequency Therapeutics to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Frequency Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Frequency Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Frequency Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Shares of NASDAQ FREQ traded down $3.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.75. The stock had a trading volume of 9,255,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,426. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.53. The firm has a market cap of $26.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.47. Frequency Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $5.59.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 245.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 100,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 71,596 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 115.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 17,512 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 80.1% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 21,111 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 40.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Frequency Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 22.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics to activate a person's innate regenerative potential to restore function. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach uses small molecules and activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

