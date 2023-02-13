Freshii (TSE:FRII) Hits New 52-Week High at $2.29

Freshii Inc. (TSE:FRII – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.29 and last traded at C$2.28, with a volume of 42967 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.29.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Freshii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$2.00 to C$2.30 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

Freshii Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.45. The firm has a market cap of C$67.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34.

Freshii Company Profile

Freshii Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and operates quick-serve restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its restaurants offer salads, bowls, burritos, wraps, soups, juices, smoothies, frozen yogurt, drinks, snacks, breakfast, and products for kids. The company operates 343 restaurants.

