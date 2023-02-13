Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cowen from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ULCC. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Frontier Group to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $17.00 price target on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.64.
Frontier Group Price Performance
Shares of ULCC opened at $11.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -61.05 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. Frontier Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.11.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontier Group
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULCC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Frontier Group by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Frontier Group by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000.
About Frontier Group
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international destinations in the Americas. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Frontier Group (ULCC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.