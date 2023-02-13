Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cowen from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ULCC. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Frontier Group to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $17.00 price target on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.64.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

Frontier Group Price Performance

Shares of ULCC opened at $11.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -61.05 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. Frontier Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontier Group

Frontier Group ( NASDAQ:ULCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.15 million. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.91%. The business’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Frontier Group will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULCC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Frontier Group by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Frontier Group by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000.

About Frontier Group

(Get Rating)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international destinations in the Americas. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.