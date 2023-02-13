FTX Token (FTT) Market Capitalization Tops $559.88 Million

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. During the last week, FTX Token has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. FTX Token has a market cap of $559.88 million and $17.90 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FTX Token token can now be bought for approximately $1.70 or 0.00007818 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FTX Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.53 or 0.00429157 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,195.46 or 0.28428113 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000181 BTC.

FTX Token Profile

FTX Token was first traded on July 29th, 2019. FTX Token’s total supply is 328,895,104 tokens. The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ftx_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com.

Buying and Selling FTX Token

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users.FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FTX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FTX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.