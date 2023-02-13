G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) Short Interest Down 42.1% in January

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 42.1% from the January 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in G. Willi-Food International stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Get G. Willi-Food International alerts:

G. Willi-Food International Stock Performance

NASDAQ WILC opened at $14.33 on Monday. G. Willi-Food International has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $20.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.94.

G. Willi-Food International Cuts Dividend

G. Willi-Food International ( NASDAQ:WILC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $34.97 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. G. Willi-Food International’s dividend payout ratio is 175.00%.

About G. Willi-Food International

(Get Rating)

G. Willi Food International Ltd. is engaged in the provision of kosher food products. It engages in the development, import, export, marketing, and distribution of a variety of food products to supermarkets and retail chains worldwide, through its subsidiaries. The company was founded in January 1994 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for G. Willi-Food International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G. Willi-Food International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.