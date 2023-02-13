Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,991,600 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the January 15th total of 4,388,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 273,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.9 days.

Galaxy Digital Trading Down 7.6 %

OTCMKTS:BRPHF traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.45. The company had a trading volume of 175,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,954. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.29. Galaxy Digital has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $22.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Galaxy Digital from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Galaxy Digital in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Galaxy Digital

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates through five segments: Trading, Principal Investments, Asset Management, Investment Banking, and Mining. The company provides spot, derivate, and financing liquidity to institutional clients, counterparties, and venues that transact in cryptocurrencies and other digital assets; and offers access to traded cryptocurrencies to clients and counterparties across a suite of service offerings, including over-the-counter (OTC) spot liquidity provision, on- exchange liquidity provision, OTC options and trading, and bespoke lending and structured products, as well as engages in the proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

