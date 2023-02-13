Galxe (GAL) Price Down 16.4% Over Last 7 Days

Galxe (GAL) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 13th. Galxe has a market cap of $103.39 million and $27.37 million worth of Galxe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Galxe token can currently be bought for $1.91 or 0.00008811 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Galxe has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Galxe Profile

Galxe was first traded on May 5th, 2022. Galxe’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,267,333 tokens. Galxe’s official Twitter account is @galxe and its Facebook page is accessible here. Galxe’s official website is galxe.com. Galxe’s official message board is blog.galxe.com.

Galxe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Galxe is a Web3 credential data network. Built on open and collaborative infrastructure, Project Galaxy helps Web3 developers and projects leverage credential data to build products and communities. At the same time, data curators are rewarded when credentials are used in Galaxy’s Application Modules, Credential Oracle Engine, and Credential API.The GAL token is an essential component of such infrastructures as it functions as the governance token, incentivizes user participation, and serves as the primary payment token of the Project Galaxy ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galxe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Galxe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Galxe using one of the exchanges listed above.

