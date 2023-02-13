Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC Buys 111 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,451 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 29,591 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 10.5% during the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 30,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,578,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its stake in Union Pacific by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 2,739 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNP traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $208.34. The company had a trading volume of 654,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,658,732. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.70 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $209.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.92.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

