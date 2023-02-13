Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC Increases Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC lifted its position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Cable One makes up approximately 1.0% of Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $81,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cable One in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 6.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 1,312.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 4,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Cable One during the first quarter valued at $489,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Cable One by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Cable One alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,725.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Cable One from $1,200.00 to $850.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,420.00.

Cable One Price Performance

Cable One Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:CABO traded up $6.39 on Monday, reaching $798.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,811. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $749.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $894.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.81. Cable One, Inc. has a 52-week low of $620.57 and a 52-week high of $1,576.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $2.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 18.99%.

Cable One Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.