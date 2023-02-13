Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC raised its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the quarter. Markel comprises 0.1% of Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC owned 0.06% of Markel worth $8,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MKL. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Markel by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Markel by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Markel by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 83 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Markel by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 53 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Markel Price Performance

Shares of MKL stock traded up $9.07 on Monday, reaching $1,367.32. 5,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,671. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $1,064.09 and a 1 year high of $1,519.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,344.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,253.44. The company has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.49 and a beta of 0.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

MKL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Markel currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,516.67.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,317.18 per share, for a total transaction of $32,929.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,465,132.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

