Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC Sells 87,823 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC decreased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,852,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,823 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up approximately 6.9% of Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC owned about 0.44% of Philip Morris International worth $568,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PM. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth $39,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.17.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 1.1 %

Philip Morris International stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $103.52. The stock had a trading volume of 441,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,316,057. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $112.48. The stock has a market cap of $160.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

