Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday after TheStreet upgraded the stock from a c rating to a b rating. 339,764 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 529,119 shares.The stock last traded at $13.90 and had previously closed at $13.87.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GTES. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gates Industrial from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.89.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTES. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 1.6% in the third quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Gates Industrial by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Gates Industrial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Gates Industrial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 38,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Gates Industrial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter.

The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.51.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

