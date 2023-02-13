Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target Cut to $160.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRCGet Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.15% from the company’s previous close.

GNRC has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $485.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Generac from $150.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.57.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $116.66 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.46. Generac has a 12-month low of $86.29 and a 12-month high of $329.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

In other news, Director Robert D. Dixon purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.27 per share, with a total value of $194,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,216.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in Generac by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 7,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the first quarter worth about $441,000. National Pension Service raised its position in Generac by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 98,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,296,000 after purchasing an additional 11,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Generac by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,012,595,000 after buying an additional 130,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

