General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A cut its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,014 shares during the period. General Mills makes up approximately 0.2% of Credit Agricole S A’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in General Mills were worth $12,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 45.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,935,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 15.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,384.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $2,304,814.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,721,048.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,025 shares of company stock worth $5,044,927 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

General Mills Price Performance

GIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group raised General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.27.

Shares of General Mills stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,602,134. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $88.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.32.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

