GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GIGM opened at $1.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.36. GigaMedia has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $2.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GigaMedia

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GigaMedia stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,395 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.28% of GigaMedia as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GigaMedia

GigaMedia Ltd. is engaged in the provision of digital entertainment services. Through its subsidiary, FunTown, it manages mobile and browse-based casual games. Its portfolio includes MahJong, online card games, and multi-player role-playing online games. The company was founded in October 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

