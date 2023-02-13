Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Buys 14,000 Shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. Lindsay comprises 1.9% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned 1.22% of Lindsay worth $19,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 0.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 1.7% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 33.8% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 54.4% during the second quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 15,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 30.0% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Lindsay Stock Performance

NYSE LNN opened at $156.22 on Monday. Lindsay Co. has a 1 year low of $116.77 and a 1 year high of $183.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.36.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $176.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.10 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 19.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lindsay Co. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lindsay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.80%.

Lindsay Profile

Lindsay Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology. It operates through the Irrigation and Infrastructure segments. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

