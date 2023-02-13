Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Grows Position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,885,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446,800 shares during the period. Primo Water comprises approximately 2.4% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $23,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag & Caldwell LLC grew its holdings in Primo Water by 3.0% in the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 74,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 51.4% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 146,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 49,692 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the third quarter valued at $6,521,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 9.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 165,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 13,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 3.2% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 396,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 12,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRMW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Primo Water from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Primo Water from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Primo Water Stock Performance

NYSE PRMW opened at $15.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.38. Primo Water Co. has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $16.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -83.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $584.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.38 million. On average, research analysts predict that Primo Water Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Primo Water

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 3,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $60,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,268,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,300,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 47,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $762,556.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,268,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,313,007.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 3,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $60,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,268,770 shares in the company, valued at $20,300,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,853 shares of company stock worth $2,280,980 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Primo Water

(Get Rating)

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.