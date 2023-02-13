Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Has $35.60 Million Holdings in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,083,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,300 shares during the period. PRA Group comprises 3.6% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 2.78% of PRA Group worth $35,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in shares of PRA Group by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 11,133 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of PRA Group by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of PRA Group by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of PRA Group by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of PRA Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000.

Get PRA Group alerts:

PRA Group Price Performance

NASDAQ PRAA opened at $40.37 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.16. PRA Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.68 and a 1 year high of $47.62.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $205,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 113,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,675,276.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $205,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 113,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,675,276.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 118,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,756,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $405,200. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on PRAA shares. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of PRA Group from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PRA Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PRA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 21st.

About PRA Group

(Get Rating)

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.