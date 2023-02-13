Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Down 5.6%

Shares of Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.75 and last traded at $6.75. Approximately 822 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 35,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.15.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.33.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $82.56 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GB. Knighthead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Knighthead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,470,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,327,000 after purchasing an additional 699,183 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,522,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,753,000 after purchasing an additional 44,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 216.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Complementary Retail Tech Solutions (CRTS).

