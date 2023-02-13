Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Shares Gap Up to $27.26

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.26, but opened at $28.28. Global-e Online shares last traded at $27.54, with a volume of 93,074 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.85.

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $105.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.48 million. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 13.72% and a negative net margin of 53.83%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Global-e Online by 176.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Global-e Online by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Global-e Online by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Global-e Online by 42.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

