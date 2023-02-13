Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.28% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Global Payments from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Global Payments from $143.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Global Payments from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Global Payments to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Global Payments from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.31.
Global Payments Trading Up 5.6 %
Shares of GPN opened at $117.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 267.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.66. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $92.27 and a twelve month high of $150.14.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Global Payments news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. purchased 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,262.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Payments
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.3% during the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 25,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 10.7% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Global Payments
Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.
