Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Global Payments from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Global Payments from $143.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Global Payments from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Global Payments to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Global Payments from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.31.

Shares of GPN opened at $117.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 267.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.66. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $92.27 and a twelve month high of $150.14.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Global Payments news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. purchased 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,262.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.3% during the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 25,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 10.7% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

