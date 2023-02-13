GMX (GMX) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $551.10 Million

GMX (GMX) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. During the last seven days, GMX has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. One GMX token can now be purchased for approximately $65.11 or 0.00300871 BTC on exchanges. GMX has a market cap of $551.10 million and $39.73 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GMX Token Profile

GMX’s launch date was August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 8,873,280 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,464,708 tokens. GMX’s official website is gmx.io. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GMX is medium.com/@gmx.io.

Buying and Selling GMX

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform's generated fees.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GMX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GMX using one of the exchanges listed above.

