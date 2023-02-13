Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) Increases Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.
Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 49.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Stock Performance
Shares of GER stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.00. 40,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,830. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.12. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $14.17.
About Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund
Goldman Sachs MLP & Energy Renaissance Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions to shareholders. The company was founded on July 7, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
