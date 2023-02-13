Grand Central Investment Group Increases Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Grand Central Investment Group boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 4.1% of Grand Central Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Grand Central Investment Group’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 171,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,967,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 87,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 345.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 86,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,514,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.96.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $117.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $483.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.71. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $119.63.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.