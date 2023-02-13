Grand Central Investment Group Lowers Stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Grand Central Investment Group cut its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the quarter. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF makes up 1.3% of Grand Central Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Grand Central Investment Group’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 32.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 80,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 95,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

GDXJ opened at $35.51 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.55. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $51.92.

About VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.