Grand Central Investment Group Purchases Shares of 525,506 ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Grand Central Investment Group purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 525,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,081,000. ProShares Short S&P500 accounts for approximately 12.7% of Grand Central Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Grand Central Investment Group owned approximately 0.29% of ProShares Short S&P500 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SH opened at $15.09 on Monday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $17.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.72.

About ProShares Short S&P500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

