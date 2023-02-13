Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Acquires 9,176 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,176 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises about 1.5% of Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $8,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 447,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,796,000 after purchasing an additional 77,800 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,659,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,042,264,000 after purchasing an additional 155,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,197,000. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of BMY opened at $72.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $65.82 and a 12-month high of $81.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.60.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 51.11%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 77.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,163.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.87.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.