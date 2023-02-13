Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Has $1.28 Million Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth $1,915,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 22.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 203,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,780,000 after purchasing an additional 37,319 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,260,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,368 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 10.3% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 587,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,609,000 after purchasing an additional 54,956 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 655.2% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 886,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,549,000 after purchasing an additional 768,700 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling

KHC opened at $39.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.47 and its 200 day moving average is $38.15. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.73 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.44, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.73.

In related news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 266,583 shares in the company, valued at $11,300,453.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

