Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Has $2.85 Million Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7,846.2% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,742,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 47,141,587 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3,302.0% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,036,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918,230 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth $74,252,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter worth $77,332,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 154.4% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 669,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,197,000 after purchasing an additional 406,527 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $90.39 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.34. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $77.28 and a 12-month high of $103.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

