Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Has $7.17 Million Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lowered its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the period. Biogen accounts for 1.2% of Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $7,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 526.7% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the third quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 87.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 564.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ BIIB opened at $286.30 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $284.83 and its 200-day moving average is $259.65. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.16 and a 12-month high of $311.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.22.
Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.
