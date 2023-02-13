Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Has $7.17 Million Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lowered its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the period. Biogen accounts for 1.2% of Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $7,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 526.7% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the third quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 87.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 564.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $286.30 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $284.83 and its 200-day moving average is $259.65. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.16 and a 12-month high of $311.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Biogen Profile

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.85.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

