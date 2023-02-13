Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 306,117 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 12,046 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 1.4% of Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,074,485 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Intel by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,818,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344,285 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 274,813 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936,526 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in shares of Intel by 10,143.6% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,992,883 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $11,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Intel by 11.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,573,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $881,871,000 after buying an additional 2,473,555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

Intel stock opened at $27.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.54. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $52.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. KGI Securities upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.02.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.