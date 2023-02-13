Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Raises Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5,666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 397.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of PFG stock opened at $90.38 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.35 and a 200 day moving average of $83.72. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.05 and a 1 year high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.31.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 27.51%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFG. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $79.09.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

