Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Takes $1.80 Million Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 44,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 48,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 15,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

BATS INDA opened at $40.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.35. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $38.21.

