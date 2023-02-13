Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Holdings Lifted by Rock Creek Group LP

Rock Creek Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 543,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,738 shares during the quarter. Griffon accounts for about 2.1% of Rock Creek Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Rock Creek Group LP owned 0.95% of Griffon worth $16,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voss Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Griffon by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 2,526,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,577,000 after purchasing an additional 696,345 shares in the last quarter. Conversant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Griffon during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,473,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Griffon by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,656,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $113,304,000 after buying an additional 388,996 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Griffon by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 904,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,341,000 after purchasing an additional 348,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in Griffon during the second quarter worth approximately $8,446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GFF opened at $39.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.06. Griffon Co. has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $43.74.

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $649.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.14 million. Griffon had a positive return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. Griffon’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Griffon Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12.16%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Griffon from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. It operates through the Consumer and Professional Products and Home and Building Products segments.

